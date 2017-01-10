President urges PIFD to boost country’s exports

President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said that there were high expectations from Pakistan’s fashion industry to increase the country’s prestige and enhance exports through value addition in products.

The president said this while chairing the 6th meeting of the Pakistan’s Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Senate.

HEC Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Commerce Secretary Azmat Ali Ranjha, renowned architect Nayar Ali Dada, and other members of the PFID Senate were also present.

The president emphasised upon the need to adopt a creative mindset to bring Pakistani products to the international market and said that the PIFD can play an important role in this regard.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the country’s exports can be increased through value addition in products. He said there was a need to focus on research to learn about current international trends, and called for establishing linkages with internationally renowned institutions in this respect.

The meeting granted approval to the annual budget of the PIFD and also approved the annual report of the institution.

President Mamnoon Hussain congratulated two students of the PIFD on being awarded Style Awards and hoped that they would continue to work with the same commitment to improving the standard of national products.