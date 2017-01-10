PMDC forms inquiry committee over Zohra Bibi’s death

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the death of patient Zohra Bibi. The committee is expected to present their report on Friday, January 13.

Zohra Bibi was presented in Arif Memorial Hospital Lahore, an attached teaching hospital of Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore, on January 1.

She was referred to Jinnah Hospital, where a ward of 55 beds and a similarly proportioned staff was accommodating 100 patients, leading to Zohra Bibi being left untreated and dying of kidney disease on January 2.

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has asked the PMDC to take punitive action against Arif Memorial Teaching Hospital, Lahore, and Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore, for not providing treatment as per PMDC Regulations.

PMDC President Prof Dr Shabir Lehri said that the council has written to the teaching hospital and medical college to explain their position.

He also added that an inquiry committee has been constituted comprising of Prof Eice Muhammad, Prof Mussadiq Khan, and Prof Shafiq-ur-Rehman.

He said that it was objectionable that medical and dental colleges were not providing free treatments to the poor and that the PMDC would not spare any medical institution that was not following PMDC rules.