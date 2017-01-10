PM orders bus link from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday directed immediate construction of Islamabad Metro Bus link from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport, costing Rs 18 billion.

The bus service will be inaugurated by the prime minister on August 14, 2017 along with the inauguration of New Islamabad Airport.

Chairing a meeting, attended by Secretary Communications Division and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar here at PM House, the prime minister expressed confidence that the new route of metro bus would ease the traffic load towards the New Islamabad Airport and save time of the commuters.