PM directs immediate construction of Peshawar mor- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus link

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the road networks are essential to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to National Highway Authority Chairman and Secretary Communications Division Shahid Ashraf Tarar in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said, “Roads provide access to far-flung areas of the country thereby creating a huge economic potential for trade and commerce.”

Chairman National Highway Authority briefed the Prime Minister regarding the progress of ongoing road network projects in the country.

The PM directed for immediate construction of Islamabad Metro Bus link from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport.

The Prime Minister was informed that the project would cost around Rs 18 billion and would comprise of 14 bus stops along the route. The new Metro Bus service would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 14th August this year along with the inauguration of New Islamabad Airport.

Nawaz Sharif directed that the Metro Bus Service to the New Islamabad Airport should be state-of-the-art service and no compromise on the quality of work and service be made.