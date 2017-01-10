Pets, power don’t mix: Private wild animal ownership banned in UAE

The private ownership of wild animals has been outlawed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where keeping exotic creatures as pets is a status symbol for some, according to local media reports.

Media reports said that the new law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of wild, domesticated and dangerous animals.

Wildcats including endangered cheetahs are known to have been domesticated in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries as status symbols, with some even spotted being taken outside in the middle of big cities.

In October, one such outing with five tigers on a beach near Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel was captured on video and went viral on social media, while others have been filmed driving around with lions.

Such animals can now only be kept at zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding and research centres, Gulf News said.

“Anyone who takes a leopard, cheetah or any other kind of exotic animal out in public will face a jail term of up to six months and a fine” of up to 500,000 dirhams ($136,000), it added.

Al-Ittihad, an Arabic daily, said those who use wild animals to “terrorise” others would face jail or fine of up to 700,000 dirhams.