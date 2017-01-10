Panama leaks case hearing resumes, JI seeks PM’s court appearance

A larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has resumed the hearing of Panama Leaks on Tuesday (today).

Other bench members are Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lead counsel Naeem Bukhari will continue with his arguments.

In the last hearing, Naeem Bukhari presented evidence over beneficial ownership of the London Flats.

Separately, Jamaat-e-Islami filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance in the apex court to clear his position regarding his family’s alleged offshore assets.

In today’s proceeding, Jamaat-e-Islami council Tauseef Asif Advocate filed a petition stating that all fingers are being pointed at the PM and his family; hence he is the only person who can tell the truth and justify his position.

“The PM addressed the Parliament in May 2016 and contrary to this speech, he produced Qatar royal family member’s letter in the court. In the court arguments so far, only the PM is in the focus. He is the only person who can tell the truth about assets and transactions; therefore the court must summon him,” the application said.