Pakistani stars mark their way to upcoming Filmfare nominations

Despite the fraying India-Pakistan ties holding Bollywood hostage, numerous Pakistani artistes have made their way in nominations for the upcoming 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards.

Filmfare shared the list of nominees on their website and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Quratulain Balouch (QB) have been nominated in the category for best playback singer.

Atif has been nominated for his romantic melody Tere Sang Yaara from Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz’s mystery thriller Rustom while Rahat has been recognised for his Jag Ghoomeya in Salman Khan’s Sultan.

This is Atif and Rahat’s fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award in the same category. Previously, Atif was nominated for ‘Jeena Jeena,’ Badlapur in 2016, ‘Tu Jaane Na,’ Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2010, ‘Tere Bin,’ Bas Ek Pal in 2007 and ‘Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein,’ Zeher in 2006.

Rahat, on the other hand, won the Filmfare award in 2011 for his song ‘Dil Toh Bacha Hai,’ Ishqiya. His other nominations were for ‘Teri Meri,’Bodyguard in 2012, ‘Sajdaa,’ My Name Is Khan in 2011 and ‘Aaj Din Chadheya,’ Love Aaj Kal in 2010.

QB’s nomination, which came as a pleasant surprise, is for her vocals for Kari Kari from Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink.

Moreover, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Fawad Khan was nominated for the best supporting actor award for his performance in Kapoor & Sons. Fawad will be competing for the trophy against veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. It is going to be a tough one, but we have high hopes on Fawad. Here’s to hoping they all make us proud!