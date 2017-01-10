pakistan-gains-second-strike-capability-with-test-fire-of-submarine-launched-cruise-missile

Pakistan on Monday conducted its first successful test fire of a submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), which can hit a target 450 kilometres away and provides the country with a ‘credible second strike capability’.

“The successful attainment of a second strike capability by Pakistan represents a major scientific milestone; it is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan’s neighborhood,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

#Pakistan successfully test fired first Submarine launched Cruise Missile Babur-3. Rg 450 Km. #COAS congrats Nation and the team involved. pic.twitter.com/YRNei5oF65 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 9, 2017

The missile, Babur-3, was launched from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.

“The missile was fired from an underwater, mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy,” added the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of the ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) Babur-2, which was successfully tested in December last year.

Babur-3 incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, including underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by global navigation, terrain and scene matching systems.

The second strike capability is something that world military powers, like the United States, Russia, China, have, and it will give Pakistan an edge over India.

Babur-III also features terrain-hugging and sea-skimming flight capabilities to evade hostile radars and air defences, in addition to other stealth technologies.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the team behind the launch and the nation on the development, Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement, the DG ISPR said.