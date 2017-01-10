Painting exhibition ‘Personal Mythologies’ begins

Renowned artists Rajab Sayed and Minaa Mohsin have showcased their painting works at an exhibition `Personal Mythologies’ at`My Art World Gallery’ here on Tuesday.

Minaa has exhibited her work both nationally and internationally in groups and solo shows including Brooklyn, New York and New Jersey. In a press statement issued prior to the exhibition, Minaa said, “There is nothing like the excitement of creating a painting and the idea of producing something that people can enjoy beyond a life time.”