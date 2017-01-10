Opposition parties to oppose reinstatement of military courts

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah while chairing a consultative meeting regarding the reinforcement of military courts said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will oppose the reinstatement of military courts.

The opposition parties chaired a consultative meeting a day after the federal government initiated consultations to introduce a constitutional amendment reinstating the controversial courts for a period of time all political parties agreed upon.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Tariqullah were also present in the meeting.

Speaking to journalists about the PPP’s stance on the revival of military courts, Shah said, “This has been our point of view since day one.”

The JI declared that they, too, would oppose the reinstatement of military courts.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI would first listen to the government’s point of view on the subject and then present its own.

Later today, the opposition parties are expected to hold a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Pakistan had legalised military court trials of terror suspects for a period of two years in January 2015.

An All Parties Conference (APC) gave the green light to the amendments to the Pakistan Army Act to extend its jurisdiction for the speedy trial of cases under specified acts and provide the constitutional cover with a sunset clause of two years from the date of enactment.

At first, the 21st Amendment, as it is popularly known, was met with much debate, but over time, military courts weaved themselves into the fabric of Pakistan’s criminal justice system.