One policeman, two suspects killed in police encounter

A policeman and two suspects were killed during a police encounter in Bannu district.

The two men opened fire on a police mobile in Baden Khail area of Bannu and were killed in the ensuing shootout, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police’s Special Unit Force carried out a search operation in Bannu resulting in the arrest of three militants and recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to Special Unit Force sources, the suspects were involved in target killings, theft of government weapons, and extortion, besides being affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Dawar group.

The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.