Not holding any offshore company: Rehman Malik

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Rehman Malik has said that he is neither owner of any offshore company nor has he been named in Panama Leaks.

The remarks of learned judge that perhaps Rehman Malik is named in Panama leaks, has pained him. I hold neither any offshore company nor my name has come in Panama leaks. I request the court not to mention my name with regard to Panama leaks on the basis of some misperception or perhaps,’ he said.

According to media reports, he said, ‘I declare that I hold no company in Panama or in any tax free haven of the world. If any such company is proved against me I will resign from politics’.