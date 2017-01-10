Minister for elections in FCS

Sindh Minister for Cooperation Department Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the elections in Fishermen’s Co-operative Society (FCS) would be conducted soon, so that not only the issues of fishermen be resolved but the fisheries market be also improved.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting with the directors of FCS, here on Tuesday. The minister pledged with the participants of the meeting that soon there would be an elected body in FCS and it will resolve the issues of fishermen.

Ikramullah Dharejo assured the office-bearers of Sindh Trawler Owner and Fishermen Association that a committee would be formed to resolve their issues.

The meeting was attended by directors of FCS, Saleem Deedak, Asif Bhatti, Ramzan Mallah, Habibullah, Abuzar Mariwala, Khan Mir Khan, Manager FCS Haji Wali, Secretary Cooperation Department Ghulam Mustafa, office bearers of Sindh Trawler Owner and Fishermen Association including patron of association Sarwar Aijaz Siddiqui and others.