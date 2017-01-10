Lodhran train accident blamed on train and rickshaw drivers

An initial report of the recent Lodhran train accident was presented to Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday.

The report was presented to the minister in a meeting held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters, Lahore. According to the report, the gatekeeper, train driver and rickshaw driver were responsible for the accident, with the dense fog being a major factor in causing the accident.

The report reads that the negligence of the driver and assistant driver was the reason of the accident and that the rickshaw driver had also violated the law.

Railways officials also presented a pilot project regarding Train Operation Safety to the minister.

Saad Rafique directed the officials to install sirens, red light warning systems, and warning signs at all crossings. He also directed the installation of geographic positioning systems (GPS) for tracking locomotives.

Early morning on January a Hazara Express train crushed two motorcycle rickshaws at a railway crossing which claimed the lives of nine school children in Lodhran district.

At least seven others received severe injuries in the accident.

Soon after the incident, the train driver and gatekeeper were arrested for their alleged negligence.