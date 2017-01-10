LHC bars Nisar from chairing Nadra meetings

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restrained Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from chairing National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) meetings until further notice.

The court also restrained deputy chairman of the authority from working. The orders came as LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard a petition regarding the deputation of eight members at Nadra authority board. Justice Shah remarked that the court would not let [anyone] undermine the independence of institutions.

The petition further stated that eight members of the Nadra board had been appointed illegally and therefore should be removed from their positions.

The LHC has adjourned hearing the case for ten days, but said its decisions against Nisar and the board members will hold till then.

