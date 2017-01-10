Justice Khosa withdraws Article 62, 63 remarks

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday took back his remarks about Article 62 and 63 during yesterday’s hearing.

During Panama Leaks case proceedings, Justice Khosa said that this was the case of its own kind and for the first time it has come to the top court.

“We have to lay down the parameters. If the situation continues then no would be able to escape from Articles 62 & 63,” he said.

Justice Khosa said ‘I think I should not have given the observation on Article 62, 63 and I take the words back and regret that.’