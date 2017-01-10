Interior minister directs efforts for Salman Haider’s recovery

All resources are being utilised for the safe recovery of activist Salman Haider, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

According to a statement, police are working towards Salman Haider’s recovery as per the instruction of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, with assistance being provided by intelligence agencies.

A senior police officer visited Salman Haider’s residence on the minister’s orders and reassured his family of the efforts being made to achieve the safe return of the activist.

The minister, according to the spokesperson, fully realised the anguish being felt by Haider’s family.