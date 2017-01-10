Indian soldier who’s videos went viral deployed as plumber

“This is breakfast – one burnt parantha and a glass of tea…no butter, no jam, no pickle…” says a soldier in Facebook videos that have gone viral. “Can a jawan do his duty with this kind of food? Share this video as much as possible and take our message to the government. Jai Hind!” Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav says looking straight into the camera.

The message has been received. Yesterday, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an inquiry into the soldier’s three videos alleging poor food and near starvation in the bitterly cold frontlines of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the videos, the soldier has been shifted from the Line of Control to the headquarters of his 29 battalion in Poonch.

Yadav has been deployed as a plumber in the new headquarters.

