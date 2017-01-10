Hearing of disqualification references against Imran, Tareen adjourned till 18th

The Election Commission (EC) has adjourned the hearing of disqualification references filed by National Assembly speaker against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and MNA Jahangir Tareen till January 18.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan while expressing displeasure over statements by politicians said they pressurised the institution where from they wanted to seek justice. The EC would not come under any pressure, he observed.

A five-member bench of EC, led by CEC Sardar Raza Khan, on Tuesday took up for hearing the references filed by NA speaker seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen. Akram Sheikh, PML-N counsel, could not appear before the bench. The counsel for Imran Khan was also not present. Counsel for Talal Chaudhry sought more time.

The CEC expressed his displeasure over it remaking if references have not to be moved ahead then they would be withdrawn. ‘It is said outside that we have gone on the side of government and we don’t want to hear the case’, he added.

He further remarked, ‘Pressure is exerted on the institution wherefrom they want to seek justice. If the decision comes in favour then it is said commission is independent and if the decision comes against then commission is criticised upon. Election commission will not come under any pressure if statements are given against us’.