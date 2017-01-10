Grenade attack on girls’ college critically wounds 2

Two students sustained serious injuries in a grenade attack on a private girls’ college in Daska.

The two first-year students were on college grounds when unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade towards them and fled.

The girls have been shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. One of the students has been deprived of the use of both hands.

The attack caused panic and fear among the locals, and the police have beefed up the security around educational institutions.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.