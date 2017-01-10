Gas load-shedding continues to frustrate citizens

Gas load-shedding continued in Lahore on Tuesday, as a chilling cold gripped the country.

According to sources in Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), the company faces severe problems in meeting the gas demands of five million domestic and commercial consumers.

The sources said that the SNGPL needs more than 2,000 million metric cubic feet per day (MMCFD) to meet the demand. However, they added that during the current winters, the situation is much better than previous years.

Moazam Baig, a resident of Lyton Road told Pakistan Today that the area he lives in has been undergoing gas load-shedding for the past week. “I am unable to even prepare a cup of tea for breakfast,” he said.

Many citizens have taken it upon themselves to find alternate sources of energy. Some citizens have started buying LPG cylinders, while those with lower income have been forced to burn wood and kerosene oil.

Areas where low gas pressure was observed on Tuesday, included Johar Town, Mughalpura, Garhi Shahu, Bibi Pak Daman, Railway colonies, Mozang, Lyton Road, Walled City, Green Town, Model Town extension, and others.

Many demonstrations have been held in past winters by citizens across the country in protest of lowered gas pressure.