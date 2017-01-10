Faisal Saleh Hayat, Khalid Kharal rejoin PPP

Former federal ministers Syed Faisal Saleh Hayyat and Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral announced plans to rejoin the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP) after holding a meeting with the party chief Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.

Khalid Kharal was politically inactive just before announcing the decision.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar and Malik Mushtaq Awan were also present on the occasion.

Faisal Saleh Hayat, who became one of the youngest MNAs in the country after he was elected at the minimum requisite age of 25 in 1977. Hayaat, once considered a close aide to Benazir Bhutto, had parted ways with the PPP and created a breakaway faction called PPP-Patriots during the Musharraf regime and later joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).