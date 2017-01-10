Dubai money trail story is fraud and lie: Fawad Chaudhary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that Maryam Nawaz is the owner of Minerva Company and other companies being operated under it while the submitted Dubai money trail is a fraud and lie.

He said this while talking to media outside the Supreme Court after Panama Case hearing. He said that there was clear evidence of money laundering in the affidavit of Ishaq Dar. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in his National Assembly (NA) speeches, said that the money was moved from Dubai to Qatar, Qatar to Jeddah and then London but now, no evidence regarding the money trail of Dubai steel mill of Rs 12 million has come to light in the court.

Chaudhary said that PML-N claimed that Maryam Nawaz was independent and has no relation with his father’s properties but tax details proved that she took Rs 680 million as a gift from 2011 till now and Nawaz Sharif has taken Rs 810 million as a gift from Hussain Nawaz.

He went on to say that this money was transferred abroad through hundi and then came back to Nawaz Sharif through a gift and London properties were purchased with this money.

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that punishing the corrupt elements is the need of the hour, otherwise there will be bloodshed and civil war in the country.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Monday, he said that Nawaz Sharif has remained Prime Minister (PM) for 3 times and six times as minister, adding that he had minted enormous amounts of money during this tenure.

He said that government has mortgaged motorways, airports and is on the way to mortgage Pakistan Television (PTV) because it was a corrupt government.