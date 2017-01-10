Dense fog engulfs Punjab

Dense fog prevailed in major cities of Punjab on Tuesday, affecting traffic flow on the Motorway and GT Road as visibility dropped to zero.

The dense fog continued to engulf Lahore, Sahiwal, Mian Chunnu, Multan, Khanewal, and Bhawalpur, due to which routine life was disrupted.

Traffic flow was affected on the National Highway as well.

A National Highway spokesperson has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travelling and to use fog lights while driving. He also asked motorists to avoid using cell phones.