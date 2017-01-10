CDA launches massive anti-encroachment drive

Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s anti-encroachment drive is in full swing.

On the directions of Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz, the CDA’s Enforcement Directorate carried out anti-encroachment operations around the city and demolished illegal constructions, removed encroachments and retrieved several kanal government land from illegal occupants.

During recent operations, the team of CDA Enforcement Directorate removed 6 illegal building material depots from the green belt along the Margalla Road, Sector E-11 while 2 containers, being used for building material storage and one illegal kiosk in the same vicinity were demolished and vacated 10 kanals of government land from illegal occupants.

Similarly during another operation, several fruit and fish stalls established along the park road have also been removed and encroachment material was confiscated. Also the strict monitoring in the area is ensured to discourage recouping of encroachments in the area. Another operation was carried out in Bari Imam area, where newly under-constructed building’s 6 rooms were demolished and 4 illegal sheds along the Murree Road Malpur Stop were also removed.

Furthermore, during other operations additional constructions adjacent to kiosks situated in Street 32 of Sector G-8/4, however one illegal shed at the green belt in front of Markaz G-8, three building material depots in Sector G-8/1, three building material depots in G-8/4, 6 illegal fruit stalls in front of Children Gate of Pakistan Institute of Medial Sciences (PIMS) and illegal constructions adjacent to CDA allotted kiosks were also removed in Sector G-8/4.

Similarly, 1 construction material depot in sector G-8/2, 2 depots of building materials in Sector G-9 were removed. While one illegally established hotel at the green belt in front of NHA building, one illegal kiosk near Margalla Tower, Sector F-10 were also demolished.