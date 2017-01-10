Beaumont Road renamed in honour of SSP Chaudhry Aslam

The Sindh government, on the occasion of slain Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chaudhry Mohammed Aslam Khan’s third death anniversary, renamed Beaumont Road in Karachi to honour him.

The road is located near the Chief Minister House in the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation area.

Three years ago, Aslam was serving in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) when he was killed in a suicide bombing. He was considered one of the most proficient cops in the mega city working diligently against terror activities.

A ceremony to honour Aslam’s memory was held at Beaumont Road near CTD Civil Lines on Monday. Aslam’s family also attended the ceremony.

Karachi-South DIG Azad Khan said, “In order to honour his services, the road has been named after the slain SSP fighting terrorism and curbing organised crime in the provincial capital.”

The DIG, while speaking to a news agency, said the slain SSP’s wife had written an application to this effect to the authorities concerned. This application, he said, was then forwarded to the Karachi commissioner’s office.

“Commissioner Karachi then suggested the road be renamed, and a summary on the subject was submitted to the Sindh CM,” Khan said, adding a notification was issued once the CM approved it.

Karachi Assistant Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, CTD SSP Omer Shahid Hamid, CTD SSP Naveed Khawaja, SSP South Saqib Ismail Memon, SSP West Nasir Aftab and Transnational Terrorism Intelligence Group leader Raja Umer Khattab and members of the civil society attended the ceremony.