Arrest warrants issued for Wasim Akram

A local court on Tuesday issued warrant for the arrest of the Pakistan cricket team former captain Wasim Akram in the case pertaining to a shooting incident that took place last year.

Wasim, who is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in One Day Internationals, had been directed to appear before the court to record his statement but he failed to turn up despite several notices.

Wasim’s absence irked the judge who directed the police to arrest Akram and produce him before the court by January 17. The firing incident took place on a minor issue in August last year when the shooter’s car hit Wasim’s vehicle.

When Wasim asked the driver to pull over, he allegedly fired a shot, fortunately the former captain remained unhurt and the shooter fled from the scene; however he was arrested later.