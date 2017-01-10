APHC denounces curbs in IOK

The executive body of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has denounced curbs and restrictions imposed by the puppet authorities on free movement of resistance leaders in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Executive Council at a meeting presided over by its General Secretary Shabir Ahmad Shah at Sanat Nagar in Srinagar took a stock of the events took place during the ongoing uprising.

The meeting was attended by leaders and representatives of the APHC constituents. A statement issued at the end of the meeting said that the participants hailed the sacrifices of the people, and expressed their sympathies with the families of martyrs and with those who were maimed and blinded by Indian forces and police during the uprising.

The meeting deplored that the constituents of All Parties Hurriyet Conference were not being allowed to meet APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani. They said that such deceptive tactics won’t deter them from pursuing their cherished mission.