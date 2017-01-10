69% of Pakistanis support building strong economic ties with China

Majority of Pakistanis (69%) believe Pakistan should build strong economic ties with China rather than with USA, according to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Kindly tell in your opinion which of the two countries: America or China should Pakistan build stronger economic ties with?”. In response to this question, 69% said with China, while only 11% said with America and 20% said with both countries.