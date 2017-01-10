3,024 teams formed for anti-polio drive

As many as 3,024 teams have been constituted by the health department to administer polio vaccine drops to 1.296 million children up to the age of five years in Faisalabad district.

A spokesperson of the health department said here on Tuesday that the next three-day round of the anti-polio drive will commence in Faisalabad district from Jan 16. He said that all arrangements were being completed to conduct the polio vaccination campaign as best as possible.

Announcements for the campaign will also be made through mosque loudspeakers for creating awareness and persuading parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams in order to achieve the drive’s targets.