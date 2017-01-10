17 more dengue cases surface in Karachi

As many as 17 new dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi city from January 1 to 7.

According to the weekly report issued by Prevention and Control Programme for Dengue in Sindh, at least 24 new dengue fever cases surfaced in Sindh province from January 1 to 7, out of which 17 were reported in Karachi, three in Hyderabad, two each in Mithi or Tharparkar and Umerkot.

In Karachi, out of the 17 dengue fever cases, three were reported from District Central, two from District South, one from District West, six from District East, three from District Korangi and two from District Malir.