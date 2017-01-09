Women Development Department arranges seminar on cyber safety

In view of the increasing cyber bullying and harassment faced by women, the Punjab Women Development Department is arranging a seminar titled ‘Cyber Safety’ in connection with its ‘Her Talk’ campaign, in order to raise awareness about the legal provisions available to counteract cyber-bullying.

The event will be held at the Al-Hamra Arts Council on January 10.

Speakers expected at the seminar include Digital Rights Foundation CEO Nighat Dad, FIA Cyber Crime Circle Deputy Director Syed Shahid Hassan, Punjab Information Technology Board Plan X Director Hafsa Shorish, and Momina Mindeel Mangobar.