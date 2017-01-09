Terror bid foiled: 15-kg planted explosives recovered in Peshawar

Security forces Monday (today) foiled a major terror bid and recovered 15 kilograms explosive material hidden inside a gas cylinder and planted under a fruits’ pushcart.

According to police source, on a tip-off security forces conducted a raid in Karkhano Market in the outskirt of the city and recovered explosives hidden inside a gas cylinder, which was planted under a fruits’ pushcart.

Police sources said that the explosive material was connected with a remote control device, which was apparently planted to target the visitors at the market and could have caused heavy loss of lives if exploded. The sources said that the terrorists were apparently waiting for rush in the market to fulfil their nefarious designs.