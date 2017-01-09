Sultan Rahi’s 21st death anniversary observed

The 21st death anniversary of Pakistani film legend Sultan Rahi is being observed on Monday (today).

His family members and a large number of friends and fans of the actor attended Fateha Khawani at his residence.

Sultan Rahi was born in a Muslim family in Utter Pradesh in India in 1938.

His family migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Gujranwala after 1947.

He remained the most popular Punjabi hero during 1970s and 1980s.

He appeared in more than 700 Punjabi and Urdu-language flicks and named in the Guinness Book of Records as the most prolific actor.

Sultan began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in the film Baghi. Maula Jatt was released on 11 February 1979 which became his most successful Pakistani film. His other works include Behram Daku (1980), Sher Khan (1981), Sala Sahib and Ghulami

(1985).

Sultan Rahi was murdered by some unidentified persons on 9th January 1996 during a highway robbery on the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) near Gujranwala, while coming back to Lahore from Islamabad.

He was 58.