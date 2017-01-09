Strict action to be taken against kite manufacturers, flyers: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on Monday said that strict action would be taken against kite manufacturers and flyers.

Talking to the APP, the DIG said the crackdown against kite manufacturers and flyers would be intensified to avoid any loss of life.

Haider Ashraf said that he has sought reports from all superintendents of the city regarding kite flying, adding he had also directed enhanced patrolling on Saturdays and Sundays.

He added that legal action would be taken against violators, and that police personnel would be held responsible in case of kite flying in their jurisdiction.