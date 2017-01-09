Security issues in ICT schools

During the period of Zarb-e-Azb many of the terrorists have been eliminated and a few remain and they will also come to an end but still there are some facilitators empowering them. Schools of Islamabad have not been provided due security. Security hazard is alarming as ICT schools have been threatened again. The respective authorities have learnt no lesson from past security issue.

Issuing letters to school heads/administration can never resolve the matter. Arrangement of 8-ft razor wire, armed guards, use of walk through gates etc. is not the duty of administration.

I request the government to wake up and plan their role to guarantee security of ICT schools.

MARYAM NAVEED

Rawalpindi