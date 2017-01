sardar-ayub-khan-gadhi-takes-oath-as-punjab-minister

Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan Gadhi took oath as the provincial minister on Monday raising the number of Punjab Cabinet to 33.

Colonel (retd.) Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan Gadhi , who was elected as member of provincial assembly from Toba Tek Singh has been given charge of Minister for anti-terrorism.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana administered oath to the new Minister. The family members of the new minister, provincial ministers along high level officials were present in the oath-taking ceremony.

Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan Gadhi, son of Sardar Muhammad Murad Khan Gadhi, was born on March 14, 1961 in Toba Tek Singh. He was commissioned in Pakistan Army and graduated from Pakistan MilitaryAcademy, Kakul in 1980.

He has also served as parliamentary secretary for environment.