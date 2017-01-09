Punjab Industrial Regulatory Authority recommendations finalised

The committee constituted to design legal framework for the proposed Punjab Industrial Regulatory Authority finalised its recommendations in a meeting held at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

The meeting presided by Punjab Addl Chief Secretary Shumail Ahmad Khawaja recommended that all industrial units in Punjab should have their site plans approved by building control authorities, that building control authorities should pen bylaws and regulations regarding structural stability and safety arrangements, while the proposed Punjab Industrial Regulatory Authority should oversee the enforcement of all these bylaws.

The recommendations have been finalised in line with Pakistan Standards Control documents prepared by the Pakistan Engineering Council. These will be sent to the chief minister for approval, after which the draft bill will be tabled before the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Industries Secretary Mujtaba Paracha, Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum, Regulation Secretary Dr Muhammad Saleh Tahir, Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Javed Saleem Qureshi, Punjab Small Industries Corporation Managing Director Bilal Ahmad Butt, Local Government Special Secretary Sarah Aslam, Punjab Industrial Development and Management Company CEO Iftikhar Hussain, and representatives from Faisalabad Industrial Development and Management Company were among the participants of the meeting.