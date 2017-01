Peshawar police have foiled a major terror bid after defusing a remote-controlled bomb in Hayatabad area of Peshawar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sajjad Khan has said that after the receiving of information, the police evacuated residential areas and defused the bomb with the help of bomb disposal squad. He said that 15 kg bomb was fixed in a street vendor cart which was defused on time and the city was saved from a major disaster.