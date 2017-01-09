Opposition alliance in offing?

Over the years, many alliances of opposition parties have been formed now and then. Most of these alliances were formed for restoration of democracy during martial law regimes. Now, democracy prevails in the country for some years and next general elections are due to be held in 2018.

Opposition parties mainly PPP and PML-QA are striving for forging grand opposition alliance for getting rid of the present rulers and holding of fresh election earlier than scheduled for consolidating and strengthening democratic system in the country. Opposition parties believe that the present rulers are pushing the country towards creating family kingship.

As a matter of fact, every opposition party wants that the present rulers should go. But somehow they are not ready to join hands with other opposition parties on minimum agreed agenda for giving the rulers, who seem to be well-entrenched in the corridors of powers, tough time united.

Lately, veteran politician and PML-QA President Ch Shujat Hussain has once become active for bringing the opposition parties on one platform for joint struggle on unanimously agreed agenda and even has been reaching out and meeting opposition parties leaders here and there.

According to the reports in the media, few days back he visited Karachi where among other engagements, he had also met PPP Co-Person and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Both of them agreed to adopt joint strategy, accelerating efforts for forming of grand opposition parties’ alliance at the earliest and establishing contacts with other opposition parties, jointly or singly, for this purpose.

Ch Shujat Hussain has time and again said that the opposition parties should forge unity in their ranks, be ion one platform together and launch joint struggle for achieving minimum agreed agenda. He has quite rightly stressed that this is the time for joint struggle and for doing individual politicking. Opposition parties by giving positive response to the concerned efforts of PML-QA Chief for opposition parties alliance may yield some desired results otherwise there seems very remote possible of opposition parties getting anywhere individually. Only a united struggle from one platform of the grand opposition alliance on minimum agenda will be able to exert some pressure on the present rulers, this is to say the least.

Muhammad Murtaza Zishan

LAHORE