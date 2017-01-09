Om Puri was intoxicated, wanted to meet son before death: reports

Celebrated Indian actor Om Puri’s demise left the world shocked.

Initially, Puri was said to have died from cardiac arrest. But, a preliminary postmortem has revealed that the actor did not die of ‘natural causes’, India Today reported.

According to the report, Puri had sustained a head injury and might have fallen. Puri’s close friend producer Khalid Kidwai said the actor had been drinking before his death.

“Puri sir had consumed alcohol. He also wanted to meet his son Ishaan but it didn’t happen. He was emotional during the evening but I don’t think there is anything suspicious about his death,” Kidwai told police. Puri’s wife Nandita was also questioned by police.

On the other hand, speaking about his dear friend’s death, Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah spoke about Puri’s failing health to Subhash K Jha of DNA.

“His personal problems — in which I did not intervene at all — had left his mental and physical health in a shambles. I know for a fact that Om was really suffering during the last few years. And there was no way out of it. Though his death was sudden, I can’t say it was totally unexpected,” he said. “In a way, death has relieved him of all the stress, and that includes the bad films he took on, I presume for financial reasons,” Shah said.