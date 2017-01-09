Medical student save life of elderly patient on board PIA flight

Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew with the help of a medical student saved life of a 70-year-old passenger on board flight PK-333 on Sunday, said a press release issued by the airlines.

During a Multan-Karachi flight, the passenger “fell unconscious and stopped breathing,” it read.

After realising the situation, PIA crew with assistance from a final year medical student, gave Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) also called artificial breathing to the affected passenger.

The crew managed to restore respiration of the patient after an effort of 15 minutes.

“Immediately upon arrival at Karachi, an ambulance and a doctor had been arranged and the passenger was handed over to them,” read the press release.

PIA Crew Saves Life. pic.twitter.com/i72VtnB2r1

— PIA (@Official_PIA) January 8, 2017