Maula Jutt 2: Fawad, Hamza Abbasi get special training for action sequels

Bilal Lashari’s multi-million dollar remake of Sultan Rahi’s ‘Maula Jutt’ is expected to hit the floors very soon.

After a number of delays and a change of producers, is finally seeing the light of the day.

Sources told media that a team of action choreographers from Los Angeles has arrived in Lahore to conduct action execution workshops and train lead actors for the tough task ahead. “The team has been in Lahore for a couple of weeks now and they are in the middle of conducting workshops with the cast and crew,” revealed the source.

“Both Fawad and Hamza will train for their particular roles with the first spell focusing on Hamza’s character specifically.”

Earlier, it was also reported that Hamza and Fawad had gone to LA to begin the initial phase of their physical transformations. “It has to be a lot more than just physical exaggeration and that is why Fawad as Maula Jutt and Hamza as Noori Nath will come as an amazing shocker for the audience,” Lashari had said, in an earlier interview.

The director has repeatedly clarified that fans must not consider his version of Maula Jutt a remake as a lot of nuances of the original film have been changed, keeping modern audience in mind.