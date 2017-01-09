Human rights situation has improved: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu on Monday revealed that an exemplary Specialized Provincial Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) was being set up.

“We are taking vital measures for the promotion of human rights and the provision of equal facilities to minorities living in the province,” he added.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held to review the human rights situation in Punjab.

The minister said that the government had apprehended and prosecuted those responsible for attacks on minorities and violations of human rights, regardless of position or rank.

He said that the provincial government had improved the human rights situation in Punjab despite challenging circumstances.

“Efforts have been redoubled to protect religious minorities, including the introduction of legislation to curb violence against women and children,” Sandhu said.