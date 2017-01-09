French ambassador calls on CM Shehbaz

French Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here today. Matters of mutual interest and the promotion of cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that there are strong friendly relations between Pakistan and France, although there is a need to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said that France has special expertise in the generation of energy from alternative resources, water and sanitation, and agro-based industry. “Some French companies are already working in Punjab,” he said.

The chief minister said that there is a highly conducive atmosphere for investment in the province and that French investors can benefit from Punjab’s vast investment opportunities.

Ambassador Martine Dorance said that investors of prominent French companies want to invest in Punjab and that a delegation of French investors will soon visit the province.

She said that French is cooperating with the Punjab government in social sectors and that this cooperation is expected to increase. Dorcane added that that France is ready to cooperate in urban development.

The French Ambassador also extended an invitation to the chief minister to visit France, which he accepted.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Tanvir Aslam Malik, industries, energy, housing, and minerals secretaries, and other officials were also present on the occasion.