A ship at Gadani ship-breaking yard on Monday (Today) caught fire for the second time in less than a month, according to media reports.

More than 100 workers were present on the ship when the fire broke out. 70 workers have been rescued from life rafting boats.

No casualty has been reported yet.

The same ship had caught fire some weeks ago as well. However, the fire had been extinguished without any loss of life reported.