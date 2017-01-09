‘Dangal’ emerges as highest all time grosser ever

After surpassing Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s collection on Saturday, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has overthrown PK at the box office and become the highest grossing Hindi film of all times.

Not just that, the wrestling drama has become the first film to cross Rs 350-crore mark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dangal has crossed the PK record of Rs 340. 8 crore, and is the first entrant of Rs 350-crore club. “#Dangal collects a WHOPPING ₹ 31.79 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr. Total: ₹ 345.30 cr. India biz. ATBB,” he tweeted.

According to India Today, Aamir Khan starrer PK, with lifetime earnings of INR3.40 billion, remained the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time till being eclipsed by Dangal. Mr Perfectionist’s latest offering has minted a record-shattering RsINR3.41 billion over the three weeks following its release.

Staring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sakshi Tanwar and Saniya Malhotra, Dangal is based on the lives of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.