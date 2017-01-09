Arbaaz Khan opens up about his equation with Malaika

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s decision to separate was a major jolt for fans.

With the former lovers often being spotted together despite calling it quits, speculation regarding their relationship status has been rife. Now, Arbaaz has spoken about the equation he shares with Malaika in the wake of their separation.

“Just because we’re separating, doesn’t mean we have to be worried about each other’s equations. I have a child with her, so we have to have a cordial and a great relationship. We’re very amicable with the split we had. I’m close to her side of the family, something that you can all see,” the Dabangg producer told The Deccan Chronicle.

“My association with her family has been that of over 21 years, which is almost like a lifetime. I have a growing up child, so there’s a lot of parenting responsibilities and duties we have to do and it can only happen if the atmosphere between the two of us is very conducive and normal. We both are extremely mature and can handle this,” Arbaaz went on to add.