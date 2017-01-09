An inappropriate decision

Uncategorized44 mins ago BY

What is the government planning for the Saudi alliance?

Gen (rtd) Raheel Sharif’s decision to head  the Saudi-led military alliance has raised questions, all the more so because the decision  seems to have been taken after consultations with the government.  Why did  the government agree to the arrangement when it knows that those who formed the military alliance  had deliberately kept countries like Iran, Iraq and Syria out of it? The organisation the former COAS would be leading is controversial and does not enjoy the full support of the Muslim world.  The main activity so far undertaken by the alliance is to attack Yemen, another Muslim country, where it is mired for the last over a year and a half. How could the government forget that the  National Assembly  had refused to be associated with the misadventure?  The decision has had a divisive impact  with  the banned outfit Ahle-Sunnat-Wal-Jamaat  enthusiastically supporting it and the Shia Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen  expressing concern over  it.

The decision by a former COAS to seek a lucrative job in an organisation controlled by a foreign country  with a particular communal leaning sets a bad precedent.  It  could create a tilt for  a particular country  among those who play an important role in making  the country’s  foreign policy. It could lead to national interest becoming subservient to personal pursuits.  An  Urdu newspaper  reported soon after the decision that  the former COAS would return soon to recruit two to three retired Lt Generals, several retired Brigadiers and other officers for a new command being envisaged by the Saudi-led military coalition. Hopefully the report, which has yet to be denied, is a fabrication of the reporter’s mind. But it points to the dangers that lie  ahead.

According to the Defence Minister the matter was  in the pipeline for quite some time and the prime minister was also part of the deliberations. The remark will not send a reassuring message to Iran.  Pakistan must discourage any move which creates a perception of being partial in the Gulf rivalries

Editorial

The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]



Top