5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was felt in Swat, and surrounding areas on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

“The quake’s epicentre was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. No loss of life or property has been reported thus far.

Earlier this month, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the richter scale was felt in Swat, Chitral, Malakand and adjoining areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Radio Pakistan, epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush range in Badakhshan area of Afghanistan. No loss of life or property was reported.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was recorded as 4.4-magnitude-strong on the Richter scale.